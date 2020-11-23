Escape to the Chateau fans blown away by Dick and Angel Strawbridge's latest transformation Are you watching the new series?

The brand new series of Escape to the Chateau is the perfect way to round off the weekend. The second episode aired on Sunday evening on Channel 4, which saw Dick and Angel once again sharing their top tips and interior inspiration. And it seems one new transformation left viewers blown away – their brand new library!

Taking to social media, plenty of fans voiced their amazement at Dick and Angel's new room. One person wrote: "Didn't think I could get any more envious of #EscapeToTheChateau - then they made the library!"

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge show off their gorgeous new library

A second person echoed this, writing: "So much love for #escapetothechateau so jealous of all those lovely old books and the turret library."

A third person wrote: "The library is stunning, I am so jealous. As ever, it has given me ideas. I've got a mirror to paint and relocate this week as well as a door to plan. Thanks for the feel good TV in lockdown gloom! X #escapetothechateau."

Dick and Angel showed off their new library

Dick and Angel recently spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot. The couple, who married in 2015, opened up about their idyllic life in France, as well as what viewers can expect from the latest series.

The new episodes will see the husband and wife redesign the salon, one of their grand rooms, as well as turning their small turret into a library. However, the couple are adamant that the latest series will focus on them "living our dream, as opposed to building".

The couple recently spoke to HELLO! about Chateau living

They have admitted, however, there's always more to do in their property. "The house is evolving and things are being moved around to how they were always meant to be and we have endless outbuildings," Dick admitted.

Dick, 61, and Angel, 42, also opened up about their children's future ambitions for their French abode. "Arthur and Dorothy have plans," Dick explained.

"Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant. He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," added Angel. "Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

