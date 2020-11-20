Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge share adorable new family photo Are you watching their new series?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have revealed a brand new family photo to celebrate the launch of the latest series of Escape to the Chateau. The TV couple, who have become household names since launching the programme back in 2015, took to Instagram earlier this week to share the new snap, and it just might be their sweetest one yet.

In the picture, Dick and Angel could be seen in their workshop roaring with laughter along with their children Arthur, aged seven, and Dorothy, aged six.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

The caption read: "Hands up if you enjoyed the first episode of the new series?? That workshop though... DIY goals! Mr Strawbridge is a happy man that's for sure. If you missed out, fear not! Catch up via link in bio."

Plenty of followers were quick to comment on the picture, which was shared on Wednesday. One person gushed: "Loved it!! You guys are amazing, always brings a smile on our faces with your new series! Angel & Dick, you inspire me so much with everything you do."

A second person wrote: "Loved it! Can't believe how much the children are growing!! Looking forward to the rest of the series! X." A third added: "Loved it! You guys are so inspiring."

Dick and Angel recently spoke to HELLO! about the latest series on Channel 4 in an exclusive interview and photoshoot. The new episodes will see the husband and wife redesign the salon, one their grand rooms, and transform a turret room into a library.

However, the couple are adamant that the latest series will focus on them "living our dream, as opposed to building."

But, the couple state, there's always more to do. "The house is evolving and things are being moved around to how they were always meant to be and we have endless outbuildings."

