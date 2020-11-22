Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal real reason they moved to France The couple bought their Chateau in 2015

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have become one of TV's favourite couples, offering plenty of inspiration on French living on the popular show Escape to the Chateau.

The couple, who wed in 2015, recently spoke to HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot to chat all things Chateau, and opened up about the real reasons they decided to up sticks and move to the French countryside five years ago.

Dick, 61, mused that it was his and Angel's determined mindset that spurred the on. "There are certain things in our life that we don't doubt and any problems we know we can fix. We've both got that mindset," he told HELLO!.

WATCH: Dick and Angel make rare comment on family life

Angel, 42, added: "We saw it as an adventure and why not? We wanted to create a new life for ourselves and our families."

Dick was also aware of the age difference between the couple, and did admit at first it left him feeling apprehensive. "I was the wrong side of 50 but it didn't matter as you only live once," he says. "Imagine not having the life we have now because I was scared?"

The parents-of-two also recently had reason to celebrate as the brand new series of their Channel 4 returned for brand new episodes. The new series, which premiered last week, will see the husband and wife redesign the salon, one their grand rooms, and transform a turret room into a library.

Angel and Dick Strawbridge with their children Dorothy and Arthur

However, the couple are adamant that the latest series will focus on them "living our dream, as opposed to building." But, the pair state, there's always more to do. "The house is evolving and things are being moved around to how they were always meant to be and we have endless outbuildings."

The first episode went down a treat with viewers, and many flocked to social media to send their praise. One person wrote: "This is just fantastic. House still revealing its past. I always learn something new about DIY from watching Dick."

Another added: "I loved Angel's reactions to the treasures she found, I totally get it, it's fantastic that you're both honouring the past and creating such a magical place for your children to grow up in."

