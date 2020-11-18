Who are Escape to the Chateau: DIY stars Emma and Paul? The couple first appeared on the show last year

Escape to the Chateau first introduced us to Dick and Angel Strawbridge back in 2015, and now the spin-off programme, Escape to the Chateau: DIY, has given us plenty of opportunities to meet other fortunate couples who have escaped to their very own chateau in the French countryside.

One pair featured on the show are Emma and Paul Golledge who reside in the beautiful Chateau de Montvason. Want to know more about the pair and their journey to France? Here's all you need to know…

When did Escape to the Chateau's Emma and Paul move to France?

Emma and Paul found and fell in love with their gorgeous home, Chateau de Montvason, in 2016. After the building was abandoned in 2008, the two decided it was the perfect space to reside and use to welcome guests for holidays and events. The couple have since seen great success in allowing members of the local community to visit, as well as welcoming visitors who have travelled from afar.

They told Chateaux Escapes France: "Everything in the house needed attention from heating, wiring, plaster and of course decorating. Our first port of call was to restore the white salon but not overly so and being sympathetic to the needs of the building. Room by room the house has felt our touch and [further] down the line the fruits of our labour has proven its worth."

The couple appeared on the show in 2019

When did Escape to the Chateau's Emma and Paul join the show?

The couple were approached by Channel 4 in 2019 to document their time renovating and restoring their Chateau, alongside fellow favourites Dick and Angel Strawbridge.

"Last year UK Channel 4 Escape to the Château DIY followed part of our journey with everything from restoring the maze, D Day events, our first artist retreat and building and restoring the balconies on the front of the house," they explained.

Paul continued: "We knew we had to save and restore (in the words of Dick and Angel Strawbridge 'restore the dream') this historic building for future generations and to open the doors for the community and for an event space."

The two found their dream chateau in 2016

What have Escape to the Chateau's Emma and Paul said about their time in France?

The couple have their own Instagram page, often posting updates on their work and upcoming events, as well as stunning pictures of their surroundings.

Posting back in April, Emma gave their followers a glimpse into their everyday life. She wrote in the caption: "That moment when you first wake up in the morning and have to place yourself, I still think I'm dreaming that I have woken up in this beautiful Château.

"Our morning ritual, before we set about our various tasks, is that Paul ventures downstairs to make me a 'chocolat' chaud in my favourite French bowl. Which gives me just enough time to pull back the damask curtains and open up the French windows, so we can hear the morning chorus from the forest […] Sitting up in bed as we look out over the gardens, we feel so blessed every day, we never take this place, or view for granted."

