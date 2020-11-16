Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge defends himself following show's return Are you a fan of the Channel 4 show?

Dick Strawbridge defended himself following the return of Escape to the Chateau on Sunday after a fan pointed that he mispronounces Quentin's name on the show. Taking to Twitter, a viewer wrote: "This expat living in Lozere cringes every time you call Quentin ‘Ken-tan’ instead of ‘Kon-tan’. Bless him, has he never said anything?!"

Dick swiftly replied: "Quentin taught me to pronounce his name on day one and he helps me with my French... sorry but I enjoy getting his name wrong." There were no hard feelings however, as the viewer replied: "I’m just teasing! We love your French."

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel talk family life

Fans were full of praise for the return of the show, which sees Dick and his wife Angel restore the stunning 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France.

Dick and Angel have returned for a new series of the hit show

Speaking about the new episode, one person wrote: "This is just fantastic. House still revealing it's past. I always learn something new about DIY from watching Dick." Another added: "I loved Angel's reactions to the treasures she found, I totally get it, it's fantastic that you're both honouring the past and creating such a magical place for your children to grow up in."

A third person tweeted: "We all thoroughly enjoyed seeing you all back on our screens this evening and there is a resounding agreement that you deserve that fabulous workshop 100%. Have fun in it, Dick! Stay safe and pour another Bushy to celebrate! Sláinte."

The pair are restoring the 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson

Chatting about the show, Dick recently told HELLO!: "Arthur and Dorothy have plans. Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant. He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," adds Angel.

"Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

