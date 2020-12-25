Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk 'disappointment' during lockdown The couple spoke to HELLO! last month to mark latest series

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are the pinnacle of inspiration when it comes to moving your life abroad to fulfil your dreams of running a successful business.

But it's not all been smooth sailing for the Escape to the Chateau stars, who host a number of events at their home, Château de la Motte-Husson in the French town of Martigné-sur-Mayenne.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine for an exclusive interview and photoshoot, the couple opened up about the difficulties they faced during the lockdown earlier this year, which saw plenty of weddings disrupted due to the pandemic.

WATCH: Dick and Angel open up about family life

Dick, who conducts the ceremonies as a celebrant, revealed a number of nuptials had to be postponed. The 61-year-old told us: "The hardest part is managing all the disappointment for the bride."

However, it wasn't all doom and gloom during the lockdown as it did afford the couple some time to reflect on their time in the Chateau. The parents-of-two even curated a book of memories documenting their first 12 months living there.

Dick and Angel spoke to HELLO! about Chateau life

Dick explained: "It was the first time we were sharing memories and thoughts, which we hadn't talked about because we hadn't stopped."

Despite some nuptials being postponed, Dick and Angel did reminisce about their own big day at their home, which took place in 2015, and saw Angel "sob" just before they tied the knot.

The couple are also parents to Arthur and Dorothy

The couple had spent the past several months working day and night renovating and restoring the property. "We were engulfed with exhaustion," Angel explained. "It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob.

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

She added: "But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

