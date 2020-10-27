Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s beautiful new project revealed Do you want to get your hands on one of these?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge delight fans as they renovate their home on Escape to the Chateau, and they have recently revealed that you can enjoy a tiny part of their lives at the chateau in your own home with their new range of calendars.

The show's official Instagram account shared a preview of their gorgeous new range of Chateau Personalised Calendars and captioned the snap: "Now, we know that family life can be busy, even though we are not venturing much past the Chateau, life carries on and with three generations living together our calendars are as packed as ever.

"Our personalised calendars were one of the two first products we launched three years ago. We were so proud to finally have a product available and since then we have grown The Chateau’s offerings based on what you guys want. Our calendars remain available because of demand, and fall into the useful, and attractive, category… always handy!"

The couple shared snaps of their new calendar

It looks like the calendars went down as a huge hit with their followers, as one wrote: "Ooh #lovely if only you made jigsaw puzzles too," while another added: "I ordered my A3 personalised one today, excited."

A third person added: "Ooooo this would make an awesome addition to the year in the chateau book I'm waiting on."

Bring the chateau into your own home!

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have spent the past five years renovating the historic Chateau de la Motte Husson, turning the 19th-century castle into not only their dream family home, but also an incredible wedding venue in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France.

The couple snapped up the beautiful estate, which boasts 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds, for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015. The property had previously stood empty for 40 years, with no electricity, heating or running water.

