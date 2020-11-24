Giovanna Fletcher's shocked husband responds to first kiss story on I'm A Celebrity The couple have been married since 2012

Giovanna Fletcher shocked her fellow I'm A Celebrity contestants as they swapped first kiss stories around the campfire. The mum-of-three – who has been married to McFly's Tom Fletcher since 2012 – admitted she hoped her husband didn't mind as she recalled the incident.

With a laugh, she shared: "Kissing at school – it was great. My first kiss was just before I went to secondary school and my best friend said I couldn't start without having kissed a boy, so she let me kiss her boyfriend while she watched!"

Giovanna Fletcher shocks fellow I'm A Celeb campmates with first kiss story

She said afterwards: "I think Tom will be okay with me sharing my first kiss story. It happened two years before I met him. If we'd have met a little bit sooner it would have been with him."

Now Tom has responded to Giovanna's confession. Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, he wrote: "My wife: I think Tom's going to be ok with me sharing my first kiss story. Me hearing her first kiss story." He then added a GIF showing Mila Kunis incredulously repeating: "I'm sorry, what?"

My wife: I think Tom’s going to be ok with me sharing my first kiss story.



Me hearing her first kiss story: pic.twitter.com/DHDrvAH1VE — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) November 23, 2020

Tom Fletcher reacted to her account on Twitter

Giovanna and Tom are childhood sweethearts. They met at Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were both just 13 years old. Friendship bloomed thanks to their surnames - Falcone and Fletcher – which meant they sat alongside one another in school assemblies and got to know each other.

Their friendship later turned romantic and in 2004, Tom surprised his then-girlfriend with the most incredible Valentine's Day gift – he wrote McFly's hit song All About You for Giovanna.

Giovanna and Tom are proud parents to three boys

The sweet couple got engaged in April 2011, and were married in a beautiful London ceremony on 12 May 2012. They are the proud parents to three sons: Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and two-year-old Max.

Tom, 35, recently revealed that Giovanna is sending secret codes to her little boys while she is away in Wales.

During an appearance on This Morning, Tom was asked by Holly Willoughby: "Did she give them that [gestures] little signal last night? I saw that when they were all sat round the fire and did that [gestures again] on her nose. Was that for the boys?" Tom replied: "Ah, yes, she does a little signal when she does that [gestures]. That's a little signal for the kids."

