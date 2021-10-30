Tom Fletcher is tearing up the dancefloor on Strictly at the moment with his professional partner Amy Dowden, and the pair have been impressing judges and viewers alike as they take on all manner of dance styles.

MORE: Strictly star Tom Fletcher celebrates happy baby news with fans

Off-screen, the McFly star has an equally lovely relationship with his wife, last year's I'm a Celebrity winner, Giovanna Fletcher, who has made a name for herself as a top-selling author and podcaster, even interviewing the Duchess of Cambridge.

The sweet couple have been together for many years, having originally met at school.

Read on to find out more about their romantic relationship timeline – tissues at the ready…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Fletcher breaks silence after testing positive for COVID

When did Giovanna and Tom Fletcher meet?

Giovanna and Tom are legitimate childhood sweethearts – they met at Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were both just 13 years old!

Friendship bloomed thanks to their surnames - Falcone and Fletcher – which meant they sat alongside one another in school assemblies and got to know each other.

MORE: Tom Fletcher accidentally discovered major Strictly secret before announcement

SEE: Giovanna Fletcher's stylish family home with Tom Fletcher will blow your mind

Their friendship later turned romantic and in 2004, Tom surprised his then-girlfriend with the most incredible Valentine's Day gift – he wrote McFly's hit song All About You for Giovanna. Aww!

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are childhood sweethearts

When did Tom Fletcher propose to Giovanna?

After living with each other for a number of years, Tom finally decided to pop the question to Giovanna in 2011, and the place he picked for his proposal couldn't have been any more romantic – it was in the assembly hall where they first met!

When did Giovanna and Tom Fletcher marry?

Tom and Giovanna tied the know in a beautiful London ceremony in 2012, which was attended by family and celebrity pals including Tom's McFly bandmates Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones.

The band even performed a 90-minute set at the reception. Giovanna's best friend Emma Willis was also in attendance.

Tom and Giovanna's wedding video has been viewed 21million times

Why did Tom Fletcher's wedding speech go viral?

Tom's 14-minute wedding speech has been viewed on YouTube over 21million times – and fans are obsessing over it once again thanks to Giovanna's popularity on I'm a Celebrity.

The emotional video shows Tom making his groom's speech – but instead of speaking kind words – he sang them.

Through a medley of McFly hits, with lyrics adapted for the happy couple, Tom declared his love for his new wife Giovanna as she looked on in wonder. Tom confessed he wasn't very good at public speaking, which is why he chose to sing instead.

Tom and Giovanna have three children together

How many children do Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have?

Tom and Giovanna share three children: Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, three.

When the couple found out they were expecting their first child, Tom announced the exciting news in a YouTube video titled "We Have Some News..."

Their three boys feature heavily on the couple's social media feeds

In 2015, the pair announced that Giovanna was pregnant with Buddy in a video called "Player 2".

They also shared a video titled "Bump to Buddy", where they took pictures documenting their second pregnancy as they did with their first.

In March 2018 it was announced that their third child was due in September, but Max was born early on 24 August 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.