I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher on what she's dreading most on the show – exclusive The author and podcaster spoke to HELLO! about the show

Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about her fears and emotions while competing in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The writer and podcaster, who presents Happy Mum, Happy Baby, spoke to HELLO! on her challenge in Wales, and opened up about leaving her three children behind and explained that receiving a letter from home will be a tough moment emotionally.

"Missing Tom and the kids is going to be the worst thing," she began. "The most I've been away from them before is nine days and I've found you can be just doing what you're doing until your other world comes crashing in, so I imagine that letters from home will be quite emotional."

Writer and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher in this year's I'm A Celebrity

The author continued: "Saying goodbye to the kids was really emotional and being away from them will be very strange because they're my babies, especially off the back of this year when we were with each other every single day."

However, despite knowing the emotional challenges ahead from being separated from her loved ones, Giovanna was keen to stress her determination to prove herself on the ITV show.

Giovanna opened up about her emotions leaving her three children

"I have always loved the show and there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to say yes after I got the phone call," she told HELLO!. "Everyone I know has only had nice things to say about it.

"You're thrown in at the deep end with a bunch of strangers and come out as lifelong mates because you've experienced something unique together. I'm looking forward to being part of the camp and the friendships that are going to be made.

The writer shares three boys with her husband Tom

"I'm also looking forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone and beyond what I think are my limits. This year we've spent so much time in our homes and familiar surroundings so I'm looking forward to the whole thing really, even the trials and challenges."

