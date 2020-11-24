Some very sad news from the I'm A Celebrity camp. A lady has tragically died after being hit by a car while trying to take photos of Gwrych Castle, where the celebrities are staying for the 2020 series.

Sharn Hughes, 58, was killed on the Abergele Road, her family confirmed to the BBC. "Her curiosity led to her wanting to see the lights at Gwrych Castle which, unfortunately, led to her untimely tragic death. She was hoping to take a photo and send it to a friend," her heartbroken loved ones said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher is sending her sons secret messages on I'm a Celebrity

They further warned others to be aware of the risks. "We urge people to take so much care and remember this is a busy main A-class road."

Mrs Hughes was described in the statement as a devoted wife to Elfyn Hughes and a loving mother to Arron and Annah.

"Sharn was so selfless, and had such a joyous charitable attitude to life," it read. "She was in the process of organising deliveries of hampers to the local food bank through the Women's Institute. We'll miss her kindness forever."

Gwrych Castle is a tourist attraction

This is the first time that I'm A Celebrity has been filmed in the UK. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, ITV confirmed in August that this season would not be held in Australia as usual, but rather a secret rural location – later revealed to be Gwrych Castle in Conwy, Wales.

Gwrych Castle is a popular tourist destination. It sits upon a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, and spans 250 acres of gardens and grounds, with extensive views of former parkland and a deer park.

It's the first time I'm A Celebrity has been filmed in the UK

Built between 1812 and 1822, it is also said to be haunted by several of its former residents. The Countess' Tower is one of the most paranormally active areas in the castle and is situated within the gardens, which are said to be haunted by Countess Dundonald herself.

Some visitors have reportedly felt the presence of the old gamekeeper, a distressed dairymaid, and other household staff. More notably, it's said that the dark spirit of the Countess' tyrannical husband, the Earl of Dundonald, still stalks the castle. Visitors can even embark on late-night ghost hunts, as well as faerie trails.

