I'm a Celebrity: Holly Willoughby accidentally reveals Giovanna Fletcher's secret code to kids

Following I'm a Celebrity's successful return to TV screens on Sunday night, Giovanna Fletcher's husband Tom was proud as punch as he talked about her debut on the show on This Morning.

During a chat alongside his McBusted colleagues, the singer was asked by presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield how he felt watching his wife in the Welsh castle, but the conversation quickly took a turn, leaving Tom worried he'd got her into trouble by revealing her secret.

Talking about Giovanna, Holly asked Tom: "Did she give them that [gestures] little signal last night? I saw that when they were all sat round the fire and did that [gestures again] on her nose. Was that for the boys?" Quickly replying without giving it a thought, Tom said: "Ah, yes, she does a little signal when she does that [gestures]. That's a little signal for the kids."

Former I'm a Celebrity winner Dougie Poynter appeared shocked as he warned Tom: "Oh, you get in trouble for that."

The nervous singer and author, who shares three boys with Giovanna, looked worried as he asked: "Do you? Oh no, I didn't know! I didn't mean that, I didn’t mean that."

Giovanna has a secret code for her sons

Back in the studio, a shocked Phil accused his co-presenter Holly of "dumping her in it" before the red-faced mother-of-three quickly reassured everyone that it was not breaking any rules.

Last night's return was a complete success, launching with a peak of 12 million viewers.

Opening with an average of 10.9m across its slot from 9pm to 10.30pm, it drew the biggest audience for the show since the 2018 final. More than half the available TV audience - 51.9 per cent - watched. This was an increase of a million viewers (+10 per cent) compared with last year. It was the second biggest launch for the show since 2013 and the fifth biggest launch episode for the show ever.

I’m a Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV through to its final on Friday 4 December.