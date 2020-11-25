We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge have revealed her gorgeous new project - and we already think it would make the perfect Christmas present for youngsters!

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge opens up about heartwarming moment he met wife Angel

Angel has written a personalised children's book, Adventures at the Chateau, in which a child of your choosing can go on an adventure with Dick and Angel's children, Arthur and Dorothy.

Arthur and Dorothy are charactes in the book

The synopsis reads: "A magical game of hide and seek, a puppet show in the enchanted forest and a scrumptious tea party with their woodland friends in the Art Deco orangery - just a few of the wondrous delights discovered by Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s children, Arthur and Dorothy, as they embark on a fantastical adventure to discover the Chateau’s hidden treasures."

Loading the player...

SHOP HERE

The book's setting is of course based at the family's stunning French chateau, which is the subject of the hit Channel 4 show. As well as the adventure tale, Angel's husband Dick has already provided fun facts about the chateau throughout the book.

Speaking about her new project, Angel said: "Making up stories is one of our favourite things to do as a family. Arthur and Dorothy’s imagination keeps us endlessly entertained and I wanted to capture a little of this magic in the book."

You can personalise the book

Angel recently chatted to HELLO! about Arthur and Dorothy's future plans for their home, explaining: "Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant. He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding.

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge open up about children's future plans for the chateau

MORE: Escape to the Chateau announces brand new series – get the details

MORE: Who is Escape to the Chateau DIY's Stephanie Jarvis?

"Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.