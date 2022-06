Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge reveals heartwarming moment he met wife Angel The Channel 4 stars tied the knot in 2015

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are one of TV's favourite couples. The pair, who married in 2015 and have two children together, have been the stars of Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau since 2016, documenting their chateau's incredible transformation along the way.

The husband and wife team have been the picture of romance ever since they met almost ten years ago, and Dick even opened up about the sweet moment he met Angel for the first time.

In an interview with The Times in 2020, Dick explained: "The first thing I saw when I met Angel — I call her Angela — was her smile. It's phenomenal. We were introduced at a party by our shared agent — very media, I know."

He continued: "We barely spoke that night, but we knew that there was something at first sight. And we fell in love very quickly." How sweet!

Dick and Angel with their two children Arthur and Dorothy

Dick and Angel decided to move from the UK to France in 2015 after finding their chateau, located in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, on the internet and making it their project.

"The moment I saw the details for the chateau, I wanted to make an offer," Angel told The Times. "Dick, being the sensible one, said we had to view it first, but I just knew. When we saw it for the first time, I couldn’t contain myself.

The couple got married in 2015

"It had everything on our list: an orangery, a walled garden and the moat Dick wanted. There was a 200-page survey full of reasons not to buy it, but I was already imagining holding weddings and events there, as well as it being our family home. And anyway, we love a challenge."

Opening up about their plans for the future of their home, the couple told HELLO! back in November 2020 that their children Arthur and Dorothy wanted to follow in their footsteps. "Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant," explained Dick.

"He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," added Angel. "Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

