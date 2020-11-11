Escape to the Chateau announces brand new series – get the details Will you be watching?

Escape to the Chateau has proved hugely popular over time, so fans will be thrilled to learn that our favourite Chateau renovators Dick and Angel Strawbridge are returning to screens for a brand new series!

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk candidly about arguments

The couple, who moved into their French abode in 2015, took to Instagram to share the update, and it seems fans are thrilled. The caption read: "They're back! NEW series of Escape to the Chateau starts next Sunday November 15, 9pm @channel4.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge open up about family life

"Dick, Angel, Arthur, Dorothy and Petale return to our screens this autumn with more DIY, renovation, craft and family adventures on the grandest or scales."

It continued: "As always, the Chateau continues to share its secrets with some incredible new discoveries adding to the rich history of the Strawbridge's fairytale home. We have so much in store for you and who couldn’t do with a little escapism right now!?"

MORE: Who is Escape to the Chateau DIY's Stephanie Jarvis?

MORE: Escape to the Chateau: DIY stars reveal incredible unseen pool terrace transformation photos

The Strawbridge family are back!

Fans of the Channel 4 lifestyle programme immediately took to the comments to share their excitement for the upcoming episodes. One person commented: "Yes, yes, yes!!!! Finally some good news in 2020!"

A second person added: "I cannot wait! I literally have all the feels when I watch this, it simply makes me happy! My Granny loved this programme, it brought her so much joy, she passed away in August so for her I will pay even more attention." Meanwhile, a third person said: "Praise to the lockdown gods for giving us this amazing gift."

The new series returns Sunday 15 November

The husband and wife, who married in 2015, have documented the Chateau's transformation during the Channel 4 show, making it hugely popular with viewers at home thanks to the incredible work they have put in.

Viewers of Escape to the Chateau will remember that the couple snapped up the jaw-dropping estate, which boasts 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds, for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they certainly had their work cut out for them.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.