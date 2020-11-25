Radio 4 star Charlotte Smith talks terrifying lung disease diagnosis 

Radio 4 and Countryfile star Charlotte Smith, who is set to appear on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip on Wednesday, has previously opened up about a terrifying lung disease diagnosis, and how she was "in shock" after hearing the news.

Speaking to The Mirror about her Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) diagnosis back in 2016, Charlotte revealed she realised something was wrong after feeling breathless at her brother's wedding back in 2010.

Charlotte opened up about her diagnosis

She explained: "I saw a specialist at London’s University College Hospital and an MRI scan identified multiple cystic air spaces in both lungs. They realised it was LAM.

"LAM is the abnormal growth of smooth muscle cells, especially in the lungs, which can lead to loss of lung functions. In the States, it’s classed as similar to cancer but grows very slowly in comparison to lung cancer."

The TV personality continued: "When I heard I probably had this very rare, potentially serious disease with an unpronounceable name I went into shock. The doctor was honest and told me all the stats, including it being ten years, on average, between diagnosis and needing a lung transplant – or even death.

Charlotte is a presenter on Countryfile

"He went on to say that this was the worst-case scenario and probably wouldn’t be me. But all I could focus on was the thought that I could die in 10 years."

Speaking to the Daily Mail back in 2015, she added: "There are 130 of us in the UK and, on average, you have ten years between diagnosis and needing a lung transplant. It’s not kicked in like it was supposed to, but you do have a different attitude. I’m a bit like, 'So what if I’ve got two chins. I just don’t care. I’m alive.'"

