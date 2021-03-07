Dancing on Ice star Colin Jackson opens up about moment he came out as gay Colin is partnered with Klabera Komini for the 2021 series

Colin Jackson has been wowing Dancing On Ice fans this series alongside his skating partner Klabera Komin - after previously opening up about declining a same-sex partner on the show.

The former Olympic athlete, who is openly gay, has candidly spoken about the difficult time in his life when his sexuality was revealed by the press, and how he was forced to come out to his parents before he had planned.

In an interview for a Swedish sporting documentary called Rainbow Heroes, he explained that he was prompted to tell his parents the truth in 2006 after a former partner sold a story about their relationship to the press. He recalled: "I was waiting for them in the kitchen. They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught. It didn't faze them at all.

"My mum went: 'First of all, is the story true?' And I said so it's true, so it's not like I can deny it. And then she went: 'Well, why are people so disgraceful?' I just realised, I've got the best parents."

The Olympic silver medalist added that the reason he had not spoken candidly about his sexuality before his retirement from athletics in 2003 was because he didn't want it "sensationalised".

Colin is partnered with Klabera Komini for the 2021 series

He recently revealed that before being partnered with Klabera for the 2021 series, he was offered the opportunity to dance with a same-sex partner on the show, but turned it down.

While he could have followed in the footsteps of Ian 'H' Watkins, who made Dancing On Ice history last year when he was partnered with Matt Evers, Colin told The Sun that he chose not to, explaining: "I get on better with women, to be honest."

He continued: "Me and my dance partner Klabera have an absolute blast. We are giggling all the time – and sharing too many sweets. Mainly wine gums! Also, I'm a bit of a traditionalist – when I was on Strictly I danced with a woman too."

