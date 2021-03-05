Escape the Country's Nicki Chapman opens up about devastating brain tumour diagnosis

Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman has spoken openly about her shock brain tumour diagnosis that she received last year in the hope of raising awareness.

The presenter, who is known for her work on the BBC show as well as her radio broadcasting, spoke to The Brain Tumour Charity back in 2020, and opened up about her harrowing journey with the condition.

MORE: The surprising way Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman began her career

After a knee operation in 2019, Nicki began feeling symptoms such as a loss of vision and slurred speech. "My symptoms were very sudden, over 24 hours. Initially, doctors thought I'd had a stroke but scans revealed a golf-ball-sized meningioma," she explained.

Nicki was diagnosed with the condition in 2019

"It's the initial shock of diagnosis and then the shock when you tell people that's even more distressing. It's like a slap. When you have to ring people - your family - and tell them; it's just hideous." The former Pop Idol judge went on to open up about the effect it had on her husband, explaining the harrowing moment they had to re-write her Will.

MORE: Jonnie Irwin makes candid comment about fatherhood with adorable new photos of sons

MORE: Is The Repair Shop star Will Kirk single? Here's all you need to know!

She said: "We signed the new Will the day before I went into hospital and that was absolutely vile - sitting across the table with the most lovely person and wiping away a tear, literally as I'm signing and it goes 'plop' on the pages in front of me, and all the while him keeping it together."

Fortunately, the presenter's surgery was successful

Thankfully, Nicki had surgery to remove the tumour and was soon on the road to recovery, but the after affects were something the presenter was keen to raise awareness on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Escape to the Country with Kate Humble trailer makes us want to move!

"When I look back, 2019 isn't a year I'd want to repeat, but that's life, there's nothing I could have done about it. I've been amazed at people's reactions, both those close to me and people on the street who want to say hello and maybe share a personal story but without ever infringing on my space.

MORE: Escape to the Country star Alistair Appleton talks 'terrible' first presenting role

"People have been so kind and wanted to share their genuine warmth with me. It's important for me to work with The Brain Tumour Charity and share my experience to help others know that they're not alone in this."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.