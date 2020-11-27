Who is I'm a Celebrity star Russell Watson's wife? The couple have been married for five years

While Russell Watson has been busy adjusting to life in the I'm A Celebrity castle, the opera singer will no doubt be missing his second wife, Louise Harris, the woman he credits with transforming his life. Since meeting a decade ago the couple have been inseparable, with Russell describing Louise as having a calming presence, one that makes him feel that he can "achieve anything". We're taking a look at their relationship timeline...

When did Russell Watson and Louise Harris start dating?

Russell opens up about meeting Louise in 2010

The pair began dating in 2010, meeting purely by chance in a restaurant in Alderley Edge.

After splitting from his first wife, Helen Watson, with whom he shares daughters Rebecca and Hannah, Russell spoke exclusively to HELLO! about finding love again. Before meeting Louise he had twice fought off life-threatening brain tumours. Opening up about his new relationship, he said:

"Because of my illness I have to avoid stress, and my relationship with Louise is so calm. We have niggles but it quickly washes over and it's forgotten. I love her to bits."

Addressing the 22-year age gap between himself and Louise, he continued:

"I wasn't sure we'd have much in common, but we're actually really similar. We share the same sense of humour."

"I've been in relationships before where people have tried to keep me down, as if to make sure I don't get above myself. Louise makes me feel I can achieve anything."

The couple also opened up about their fears over introducing Louise to Russell's daughters:

"I was very worried about introducing the girls to Louise, because it was such a key moment in our relationship," he said. "They first met her about three months after we started dating. I'd just started to have real feelings for Louise. I thought, 'If they don't gel with her, what do I do?'"

When did Russell Watson and Louise Harris get engaged?

They announced their engagement in 2014

In a 2014 exclusive with HELLO! tenor Russell revealed that he had popped the question to his love of four years, Louise Harris, under an ancient oak tree as the couple were driving home for Christmas.

"Since we met, I've never seen myself with anyone else," he said. "I knew how much I loved Louise, how she brought sunshine into my life. I knew I'd spend the rest of my life with her. I guess proposing was solidifying the relationship we already had."

When did Russell Watson and Louise Harris get married?

Russell and Louise tied the knot in Spain, August 2015

The couple's fairytale wedding took place in 2015 in the enchanting mountain village of Benahavís, Spain.

"Louise has taught me many things but most of all how to love. I have never been more content. It really is a fairytale ending," Russell said at the time.

Louise chose a stunning ivory Ronald Joyce gown with a crystal tiara and Swarovski crystal shoes, made for her by shoe designer Jimmy Choo at the request of Russell.

"They make my heart skip a beat every time I look at them," she said. "Jimmy Choo said to me, 'Louise I want to design you a shoe that no one else in the world has.' I could never have imagined something so special. I've called it the Mrs Watson.'"

Russell said of the moment he first saw Louise in her wedding gown, "It was a combination of love, happiness and pride when I saw her looking so beautiful." Unable to resist, Russell led the singing of the hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful, chosen for the ceremony because of the couple's love of animals.

Where do Russell Watson and Louise Harris live?

Russell and Louise recently celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary

In 2020, Russell and Louise invited HELLO! Into their sprawling Cheshire home.

The couple lives in Cheshire

Of married life with Louise, Russell told the magazine: "I do impromptu performances all the time. Louise used to listen to every word I sang but now she says: 'I'll put Coronation Street on if that's alright...Who doesn't love a bit of Volare when you're making spaghetti bolognese for dinner?"