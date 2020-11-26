Journalist Victoria Derbyshire has been getting to grips with life in the I'm A Celebrity castle – faced with basic food and an array of critters, and her time in the Welsh camp has been worlds away from the luxury of her idyllic wedding day back in 2018.

SEE: I'm A Celebrity stars' gorgeous wedding day photos

She stunned her guests and husband Mark Sandell by wearing a gorgeous pale blue wedding dress as she celebrated one of the best days of her life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher shocks campmates with her kissing confession

Her fairytale gown was designed and handmade by Wilden London, and featured delicate chantilly lace, soft tulle in the palest of blues and pretty silk daisy motifs.

The 'something blue' wedding tradition comes from the rhyme 'something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue and a sixpence in your shoe'. It is an age-old superstition that having these things will bring your wedding day good luck.

A touch of subtle glamour was added with a crystal empire line and it was this, along with a hidden corselette, which showcased Victoria's sensational figure.

MORE: The One Show hosts' stunning wedding photos - a gallery

SEE: Inside the I'm A Celebrity stars' stunning homes

On the Wilden website, bridal designer Charlotte explains: "A corselette is more subtle than a corset, it sculpts the natural body shape, rather than being tight a creating a new one - I don’t really make corsets."

Bridal designer Charlotte handmade Victoria's gown

The dress was designed with raglan-style sleeves to make the lace easier to move in – no doubt so Victoria could take to the dancefloor with ease.

On her special day, her two sons, Oliver and Joe, walked her down the aisle and in an emotional Instagram post by Joe (on his mother's account) he talked about her overcoming cancer and them celebrating the incredible wedding day as a family.

Victoria re-wore her gorgeous gown for an awards ceremony

The bride also re-wore her beloved 'something blue' gown when she was nominated for a BAFTA.

READ: Future brides will be able to get married at the I'm A Celebrity castle

In an anniversary post, Victoria said: "It was one of the most magnificent days of our lives."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.