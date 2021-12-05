I'm A Celebrity stars' romantic weddings – photos and details

Many of the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! castle campmates are happily married. From Frankie Bridge's princess wedding to Wayne Bridge through to Simon Gregson's romantic big day tying the knot to Emma Gleave, take a look…

RELATED: Danny Miller's famous ex revealed - and reason for bitter split

Frankie Bridge's wedding

Frankie Bridge looked incredible when she married footballer Wayne

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge and former footballer Wayne tied the knot in Bedfordshire seven years ago. Frankie looked every inch the beautiful bride in a strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, lace appliqué on the bodice and a fishtail cut that highlighted her figure – which took just 10 minutes to design!

Simon Gregson's wedding

A dancefloor snap from Simon Gregson's big day

Simon Gregson's Coronation Street character Steve McDonald has been married a staggering seven times, but in real life, he is happily married to Emma Gleave. His partner ran a cleaning business when they first met but later appeared on Channel 4's Hollyoaks.

Speaking about his wife, Simon revealed that he proposed just six weeks after they had met. He said: "I was sitting in the bath, and she was in the bedroom and I asked her, I just knew I wanted to be with her. The pair then went on to marry in November 2010.

Richard Madeley's wedding

Richard Madeley married Judy in 1986

Richard Madeley married Judy Finnigan in 1986 and in an unearthed snap, Richard can be seen sporting a pinstriped suit while Judy opted for an oversized cream coat. Looking very elegant, Judy wore a fascinator and wore her signature blonde bob in a straight style for the occasion.

When Richard appeared in the castle, he ended up missing the couple's wedding anniversary, but he did leave a card and a gift for Judy to open on the day. So sweet.

Louise Minchin's wedding

Lousie Minchin's wedding photo is displayed at her home

Louise Minchin rarely speaks about her 23-year marriage to her husband David, and little is known about the couple's wedding day – but the star did reveal that there is a special tribute to him at their family home in the form of a special photograph. The picture is from their wedding in a church in Hampshire in 1998 and it sits on one of the side tables in their living room.

SEE: Louise Minchin's vintage home she bought for BBC Breakfast

MORE: Paddy and Christine McGuinness' heartbreaking wedding day moment revealed

Louise was a beautiful bride in a flowing white dress with three-quarter sleeves, which she teamed with matching heels and a classic veil. Her husband, meanwhile, was pictured in a black suit with a white waistcoat as he held up his new wife's hand and celebrated their nuptials. The newlyweds were just emerging from the church, which had been decorated with a stunning pink and red flower arch.

Arlene Phillips' wedding

Arlene Phillip's husband stays out of the limelight

Strictly Come Dancing star Arlene Phillips met set builder Angus Ion in 1985 and the pair went on to wed. Little is known about their wedding day or their marriage, but the couple share a daughter, Abigail. Arlene also has another daughter, Alana from a previous relationship.

David Ginola's wedding

David Ginola has been married in the past

Footballer David Ginola's first wife is called Coraline, and they share two children together, Andrea and Carla. David is now dating model Maeva Denat, and they share one child together.

STORY: Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals boyfriend Danny is 'nervous' about marriage

Adam Woodyatt's wedding

Adam Woodyatt and his wife Beverley separated last year

Best known for his role as Ian Beale on EastEnders, Adam Woodyatt has attended a lot of on-screen weddings. In real life, the actor has been married before, tying the knot with Beverley Sharp at a private ceremony in Disney World Florida in the 90s. The couple went on to have two children together, Jessica and Samuel, but sadly announced their separation in 2020.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.