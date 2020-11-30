Channel 5 reveals whether All Creatures Great and Small will return for series two Did you enjoy the Channel 5 drama?

Channel 5 has revealed whether All Creatures Great and Small will be returning for season two - and it is certainly good news!

The network confirmed that the beloved show, based on James Herriot's collection of stories, will indeed return for another six episodes alongside a Christmas special. Needless to say, we're delighted!

It has been confirmed that the show will begin filming again in the Yorkshire Dales in 2021, and will see our new favourite cast including Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson return to the 1930s town.

Speaking about bringing the show back, Channel 5's Deputy Director of Programmes, Sebastian Cardwell, said: "In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public.

"With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever. I’m delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon."

Nicholas Ralph will return as James Herriot

Colin Callender, Executive Producer and CEO of Playground, added: "All Creatures Great and Small has struck such a chord with audiences worldwide who were hungry for an entertaining, family-friendly show that provided some respite from the complicated and messy times we live in. We’re very excited to return home to our family at Skeldale House and to transport viewers back to Darrowby for more veterinary antics in the Yorkshire Dales!"

Are you looking forward to season two?

The show will also be headed across the pond to air in the US from January, as MASTERPIECE executive producer Susanne Simpson explained: "We can’t wait to premiere the first season of All Creatures Great and Small in January – the perfect time for our audience to enjoy the humour and warmth of the series. Knowing there’s a second season will make watching and engaging with these characters even better."

