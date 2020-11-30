Strictly Come Dancing saw the fifth couple exit the competition on Sunday evening – and the decision divided viewers and judges alike. After an incredibly tough dance-off, Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec left the show, having lost out to Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer.

Clara and Aljaz had scored 19 points for their Jive, ranking them last on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice and Jamie and Karen all earned 24 points – but it was the latter that ended up dancing for their place in the show.

After both couples had performed their routines for a second time, judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood delivered their verdicts. And, unlike last week's show in which they voted unanimously to save Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, they were divided this time around.

"My goodness, it's a really difficult one," Craig remarked as he announced his decision to save Clara and Aljaz. Motsi echoed: "I have to say this was one of the toughest decision I've ever had to make.

"Based on that dance off only, I saw one couple that did their choreography and had all the steps correct and I saw another couple who had a mistake in the steps and in the timing." She then revealed she was saving Karen and Jamie.

"Well this is a very difficult series, I mean every couple is outstanding and I felt on this occasion that both couples totally lifted their game, but there was one couple they just convinced me," Shirley, who ended up with the deciding vote, said.

"They had conviction from step to step, they believed in their performance and therefore I'm going to save Jamie and Karen."

Shortly after the deciding vote was cast, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts. "Oh @claraamfo - I will miss your smiley face. Well done! Thanks for bringing the joy! X," one fan wrote, while a second added: "Absolutely gutted. You made me happy just watching you guys you loved it so much and it showed. Thank you for your hard work and keep safe. You are a dancer."

A third remarked: "The dream team!!!! You absolutely smashed it and have so much to be proud of. I'm going to miss the absolute JOY of seeing you dance every Saturday!! Xx." And a fourth added: "I need @claraamfo to know how amazing she was on Strictly. One of my favourites!"

