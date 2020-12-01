Russell Watson may have entered the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle a couple of days later than his fellow campmates, but he is certainly proving just as popular.

The world-renowned opera singer has wowed the other celebrities and viewers at home with his impressive singing and made firm friends in the process.

But Russell will no doubt be looking forward to reunite with his family in a matter of days time. Meet his family, including his daughters, below…

Russell Watson's first wife and children

Russell's first wife is Helen Watson. The couple were married for a number of years before calling it quits. During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters together, Rebecca, now aged 26, and Hannah, now aged 20.

Speaking of his close bond with his daughters, Russell told HELLO!: "They're still very protective over me, which is sweet. I was always this six-foot invincible figure in their mind, but when I got poorly the roles were almost switched… I'm so proud of them both."

Russell pictured with his daughters in 2010

Russell Watson's wife Louise

Since meeting a decade ago, Russell and Louise have been inseparable. The singer even credits his wife as transforming his life with her calming presence, which makes him feel that he can "achieve anything".

He told HELLO! soon after meeting Louise: "Because of my illness I have to avoid stress, and my relationship with Louise is so calm. We have niggles but it quickly washes over and it's forgotten. I love her to bits."

Russell and Louise wed in 2015

After Russell popped the question in 2014, the couple's fairytale wedding, shared exclusively with HELLO!, took place in 2015 in the enchanting mountain village of Benahavís, Spain.

"Louise has taught me many things but most of all how to love. I have never been more content. It really is a fairytale ending," Russell said at the time.

More recently, just before the tenor headed to Wales, the couple opened up about home life to HELLO! once again, with Russell joking: "I do impromptu performances all the time. Louise used to listen to every word I sang but now she says: 'I'll put Coronation Street on if that's alright...' Who doesn't love a bit of Volare when you're making spaghetti bolognese for dinner?"

