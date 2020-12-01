Tess Daly reveals how daughters have reacted to Vernon Kay's I'm a Celebrity appearance in rare interview The family have been apart for over a month now

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has spoken about how her daughters have reacted to seeing their dad Vernon Kay take part in I'm a Celebrity this year.

Eagerly watching from home, Tess revealed that she and her elder daughter Phoebe have been cheering Vernon on every night, while younger daughter Amber is only allowed to stay up on weekends.

On seeing their dad in the Welsh castle, Tess told Lorraine: "Well, they love it. Phoebe, our sixteen-year-old, watches it every night with me. Amber, who is 11, isn't allowed to stay up that late because obviously it is school nights a lot of the time.

"On a Friday night she is allowed to, so she did see it when he said 'hello'. I looked at their faces and they just lit up. They miss him, they haven't seen him for four and a half weeks now because they were isolating for two weeks before going in."

Tess, 51, added: "It feels like he has been away forever. I think about him every moment of every day and I watch him every night. He is doing brilliantly and it's lovely watching him but it's nerve-wracking, it really is. I worry about him being cold, about him not eating…"

Tess opened up about her husband and daughters on Lorraine

The Strictly TV presenter has even been having sleepless nights, thinking about doing the Bushtucker Trials herself with her co-host and good friend, Claudia Winkleman.

"Honestly, I have barely slept. I don't think I have slept more than five or six hours since he has been in there," Tess said. "The other day I woke up dreaming I was doing a challenge with Claudia. It involved snakes and being underground and it was terrifying… I am living and breathing it every step of the way but loving it."

Tess and elder daughter Phoebe have been watching Vernon on TV every night

Monday night's episode saw a double elimination as Victoria Derbyshire and Beverley Callard were voted off the reality TV show, set in Gwrych Castle this year amid the pandemic.

Earlier in the series, Ruthie Henshall and Hollie Arnold were also sent home by viewers. Vernon remains in the castle alongside AJ Pritchard, Russell Watson, Giovanna Fletcher, Mo Farah, Shane Richie, Jordan North and Jessica Plummer.

