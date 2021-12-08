Discover the luxury hotel the I'm a Celeb stars stay at after elimination It certainly beats the castle!

We've reached that part of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where we have to start saying goodbye to famous faces one by one as we count down to the final.

But rather than heading to the glamorous Versace hotel on Australia's Gold Coast, the castle campmates will find themselves heading to a glamorous hotel in the UK. Intrigued? Find out all the details on where they stay below...

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Danny Miller reveals he was forced to go on the show

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kadeena Cox apologises to Louise Minchin in I'm a Celeb

Where do the I'm A Celebrity campmates go after elimination?

After waving goodbye to Gwrych Castle, the famous faces head straight to luxury with a stay at Carden Park Luxury Country Hotel in Cheshire, located just one hour away from the castle.

Complete with multiple restaurants, a spa, golf course and leisure club and set on 1000 acres of land, the contestants will no doubt recover from the Bushtucker trials and lack of regular meals while still enjoying an outdoorsy feel.

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Louise Minchin shares romantic story of how she met her husband

MORE: David Ginola's model daughter Carla's engagement ring inspired by I'm A Celeb star's ex-wife?

The celebrities will head to the luxurious Carden Park after leaving the castle

Who has left I'm A Celebrity so far?

The eliminations for this year's series began on Sunday and saw Dame Arlene Phillips voted off first after receiving the fewest number of votes from the public.

Monday and Tuesday night's episodes saw the elimination of Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox and DJ Snoochie Shy respectively. After leaving the castle, Kadeena told Lorraine Kelly on her morning show that she would love to see Louise Minchin win. "I would love one of the girls to win," she said.

"I think I have my money on Louise just because she has been the mother to all of us. I think all of us would be super happy if it was her, I mean we would be happy if it was anyone but Louise has looked after all of us."

MORE: I'm a Celeb star Naughty Boy's sweet relationship with Emeli Sandé revealed

Kadeena Cox was the second campmate to be eliminate

Will I'm A Celebrity take place in the UK next year?

The ITV show is yet to state whether or not Gwrych Castle will be the location of choice next year, so it's possible that they could be heading Down Under and returning to normality. However, the castle spin on the series has proved hugely popular with viewers over the past two seasons. We'll have to wait and see!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.