Ant and Dec have been presenting I'm a Celebrity for almost 20 years - so you'd think they know how the trials go now, right? However, it the upcoming episode of the popular ITV reality show, Dec was surprised when the Bushtucker Trial made a major change to its usual format.

Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay's trial didn't require them needing to find or pick up stars, meaning that they didn't need to keep their stars safe in a bag like usual.

In the new clip, Dec shouts: "There's one star! Get it in your bag," to which Ant replies: "There's no bag, there are no stars. No bags in this trial." Dec then looks at the camera, asking: "No bag?" while looking visibly disappointed.

While we're sure it was a bit between the cheeky presenters, we know how much Dec loves reinforcing the bag rule! He recently tweeted: "Get them in your bag or they won’t count!" in response to how many times he had said it on the show.

Giovanna and Vernon took part in Tuesday's trial

His followers were quick to reply, with one writing: "Don’t forget to put the star in the bag, you’ve got the star now put it in the bag - @antanddec this makes me laugh every time."

Another added: "Debating whether to put the item in your basket... Ant and Dec YESS PUT IT IN THE BAG."

The contestants are dwindling down as Hollie Arnold, Ruthie Henshall, Victoria Derbyshire, and Beverley Callard have all left the show. Speaking about her exit, Ruthie told The Daily Drop: "I’m really sorry, I’d like to say I was desperately disappointed but I skipped out of there. I had a wonderful experience, but I was so hungry."

Will you be watching Tuesday's episode?

She continued: "Truthfully I did, I loved it, it was such an adventure. But it is brutal. I don’t think anybody understands quite how hard the trials are, quite how vile they are. I’m sure they think that we get these run-throughs or that we get some kind of pass, or people are giving us protein bars in the background – none of that. What you see is what’s happening. It is brutal."

