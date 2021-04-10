Everything you need to know about Vernon Kay and wife Tess Daly's romance The celebrity couple have been married for a number of years

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly are the picture of marital bless. The Strictly host, who raises daughters Phoebe and Amber with her presenter husband, often shares glimpses inside their happy family life on social media, and it's clear that the pair are more in love than ever.

Their devotion to one another became even clearer when Vernon took part in ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! back in November 2020, which saw him often mention how much his family meant to him. Meanwhile, Tess would publicly show support for her husband while he was in the castle on Instagram.

But when Vernon and Tess aren't busy working on the telly, they love nothing more than spending quality time with their kids in their Buckinghamshire home.

If you've ever wondered about Vernon and Tess's relationship history, look no further. We've done some investigating and here is all you need to know…

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's relationship history

Vernon and Tess began dating shortly after meeting on T4, a show for which Vernon was a presenter, and the couple went on to become one of TV's best-known couples.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the mum-of-two looked back on the early times of their relationship. "It was all quite immediate, really, because we instantly had such a blast together," she said. "I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive, I tell you."

Tess and Vernon first met in 2001

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's marriage and children

In 2003, after two years of dating, Tess and Vernon married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. Vernon said he was "over the moon" at his wedding, after the couple opted to shun a high-profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

Among the guests at Tess and Vernon’s wedding were Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong. DJ Brandon Block also provided the entertainment at the couple’s reception. The couple gave birth to their first daughter Phoebe in 2004. Five years later, they welcomed their second daughter Amber.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's marriage in the news

In 2010, reports emerged that Vernon had been sending explicit text messages to model Rhian Sugden. Although their spokesperson stated that there was never a physical relationship between the two, Vernon addressed the situation.

Speaking at the time on his Radio 1 programme, the dad-of-two said: "You may or may not be aware that, because of some foolish and stupid decision I have made, I have let down a lot of people. To my family and everybody, I am very sorry," he explained. Six years later, Vernon landed in hot water again after it was revealed that he had been back in contact with Rhian.

The couple have faced highs and lows in their marriage

In a statement, Vernon set the record straight: "I recognise how it may look when messages are pulled out of context but there was never any inappropriate intent to our communication, I was merely trying to find answers to questions that I’ve had since 2010."

Tess told The Times in 2017: "Marriage is a work in progress. Vernon and I are just people, at the end of the day." Now, the couple have moved forward and seem to be happier than ever, with Tess regularly posting pictures of her husband and their family life together. We love a happy ending!

