I'm a Celebrity's Russell Watson finally does Bushtucker Trial - and it looks like the worst one yet

Russell Watson will finally try his hand at a Bushtucker Trial on Monday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity - and it looks like the most disgusting one yet.

The singer has been wanting to take part in a trial for a while now, and was somewhat disgruntled on Sunday night after campmates voted Victoria Derbyshire to do a trial instead of him.

Russell took part in Rancid Rotisserie, and we have a sneak peek look at the trial. Watch it here...

WATCH: Russell Watson finally manages to do Bushtucker Trial

The trial saw Russell rotated into a pool of freezing cold gunge to select a category of questions in order to win a star for the camp. In the clip, he selects 'literature' but struggles to answer the Harry Potter-themed quiz question. But will he get it right? We'll have to tune in to find out!

Campmates have been entertained by Russell's amazing singing during their time on the show, and recently had front row seats to the famed tenor performing Nessun Dorma.

Russell has wanted to take on a trial for a while

He also gave the campmates some singing lessons, and Jordan North later told the Castle Telegraph: "I mean honestly, I'm going to be on Broadway this time next year. Maybe not Broadway. Maybe Panto. I'll take Panto." Mo Farah joked: "I'm not a singer, I'm a runner. I just have to stay in my lane."

