I'm a Celebrity's Ruthie Henshall apologises for Prince Edward relationship comments The singer was entertaining fellow campmates with stories about her royal romance

Ruthie Henshall has apologised for the comments she made during her time on I'm a Celebrity, when she let slip about her relationship with the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward.

The singer and West End star regaled her fellow campmates, including Shane Richie, with risqué stories about her royal relationship, detailing how she spent time with Edward in the Buckingham Palace bedrooms.

But speaking to the Mail Online after her eviction on Sunday night, Ruthie admitted: "I only said it to make Shane laugh. Then I quickly became aware everything is being recorded. Honestly, I forgot the cameras were there. It was meant to be a good old joke, a bit rude. But it was for Shane – it wasn't supposed to be for everyone."

"I had no idea [I'm A Celebrity] films everything," she added. "I very much apologise for that comment, that was not meant for everyone to hear!"

Apart from letting slip details about her relationship with the Queen's son during I'm a Celebrity, Ruthie, 53, also revealed how she once drunkenly performed I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables for an intimate audience consisting of Princess Diana, the Queen and Princess Margaret.

Ruthie and Prince Edward dated on/off for five years

Describing her favourite meeting with Diana, the mother-of-two said: "I met (Diana) a couple of times and one of my favourite, favourite times – we were at Balmoral, Diana, the Queen, (Princess) Margaret, the Queen Mother, Edward, myself.

"She was lovely. I don't remember an awful lot because Charles gave me my first martini so I was fairly... I had two of them and I was like 'Woah.'

Ruthie let slip some details about her royal romance during I'm a Celebrity

"The Queen and Margaret start singing a hymn and Diana goes, 'Sing us a song!' Margaret then goes, 'Yes sing us a song from that show you're in.' I was in Les Miserables at the time and I sang I Dreamed a Dream and I must've changed key three times because I was so (expletive) on martinis."

Ruthie dated Edward solidly for a couple of years, and on-and-off for five. She went on to marry actor and singer Tim Howar. The couple tied the knot in 2004, and welcomed two daughters together, before announcing their separation in August 2009.

