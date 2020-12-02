Gavin and Stacey stars to reunite for Christmas special – get the details This is exciting!

Gavin and Stacey fans can rejoice because two of its leading stars will be reuniting for a very special reason.

Although it's not the Christmas TV episode we were all hoping for, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne will be teaming up once again for a festive radio show – complete with some very special guests.

The actress, who hosts her own radio show on BBC Radio Wales, will be joined by her former co-star to help bring some festive cheer to the listeners.

On the special, Joanna told the BBC: "I absolutely love Christmas and I've been having a fantastic time doing my show on BBC Radio Wales, so when it came up that we could do a Christmas day show I knew that if there was anybody I’d want to share that with, it's Mat. I love working with him, he's so much fun."

Joanna will be joined by her co-star for her BBC Radio Wales show

Mathew echoed his on-screen wife's sentiments, expressing his excitement on appearing on the radio. "I jumped at the chance to do this show with Jo," he told the BBC. "I love working with Jo, I love Wales and I love doing radio. Christmas day is a special day and, particularly this year, it's been very challenging for a lot of people, so it's nice to feel like we might be bringing a little bit of joy."

The festive special last year was watched by 18.5 million people

Joanna and Mathew won't be the only familiar names to take part in the special show. Many of their Gavin and Stacey co-stars are set to make a cameo, including Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman, who played Gavin's parents Mick and Pamela, Melanie Walters, who played Stacey's mum Gwen, and Steffan Rhodri, who played Dave Coaches. James Corden, who played iconic character, Smithy, will also deliver a special message on behalf of the sitcom family.

The radio special will be a pleasure for fans of the show, who have been desperate to see the cast reunite ever since last year's hugely successful Christmas episode. Ruth Jones, who played Nessa, and James spoke about the potential for future episodes.

Chatting to Metro earlier this year, the two said: "It's mind-blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can't get our heads around it, what a massive compliment. We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next."

