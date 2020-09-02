Why wasn't Sheridan Smith in Gavin and Stacey's Christmas special? The actress previously opened up about her absence from the show

We can't wait to have Sheridan Smith back on our screens in the hit 2015 show Black Work, which is being shown again on ITV on Wednesday night. However, we expected to see her way back in December 2019 in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special! So why wasn't her character involved?

The actress played Smithy's sister Rudi, who also went by Smithy, much to the annoyance of her big brother. When asked about why she wasn't involved in the much-anticipated Christmas special on Radio 2, she said: "I’m not going to be in it. I don’t think, anyway. Like everyone, I can’t wait to watch the Christmas special. I’m so proud to have been a part of something so special."

She later shared a laughing GIF at the speculation surrounding her absence on the show, writing: "Me & my fella right now at how ridiculously blown out of proportion certain folk like to make things. I was only ever in [four] episodes. Why would they need to bring me back? There is no drama between me & James. And no story. Chill out! In other news... happy Wednesday."

Sheridan is having a very busy time at the moment having welcomed her first child, Billy, back in May. She recently appeared in a one-off documentary, Becoming Mum, which saw her bravely open up about her mental health struggles both past and present, and saw her navigate her mental health while pregnant with her first child.

Sheridan recently became a new mum to baby boy, Billy

Taking to social media, plenty of fans praised the actor for being open and honest about her struggles, while adding that it left them teary-eyed. One person wrote: "I'm already holding back the tears. Always loved watching your shows, love how real and honest you are. From someone with mental health I want to say thank you x."