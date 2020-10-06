Pete Sandiford is one of the most popular stars on Gogglebox, thanks to his hysterical appearances on the show with little sister, Sophie. Now, the 26-year-old has shared a rare photo of the other lady in his life – girlfriend Paige.

Taking to Instagram this week, Pete shared a sweet selfie with Paige – and fans were delighted to get a rare insight into his private life.

"My Mrs and best mate, what more could I ask for," Pete wrote. "Don't worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend! This was taken last year FYI."

"Lucky girl - imagine being with somebody this happy and funny!" one fan commented, while another remarked: "Decent, honest lads who make you laugh - always get the girl."

Pete shared a sweet snapshot taken with girlfriend, Paige

Pete and Sophie might be best known for their Gogglebox appearances, but they also have day jobs. Sophie works as a shop window dresser, while Pete has a job in insurance.

The pair also have two more siblings away from the Channel 4 show - a brother called Harry and a sister called Lucy.

Pete and Sophie joined Gogglebox back in 2018, and have described being cast as a "pinch-me moment".

Pete and Sophie with their siblings, Harry and Lucy

Sophie told the Sun: "We can still pop out for milk, but I can always tell when we're on telly because my phone buzzes with new Twitter followers."

Pete added: "We're still gobsmacked that we're on the show. A woman came up to me saying me and Soph were ace – when people take the time to do that, it means a lot."

It was recently reported that the Gogglebox families get paid a monthly allowance of £1,500. On top of this, each family is apparently treated to a takeaway during filming.

Pete and Sophie are among the most popular Gogglebox stars

During her time on I'm A Celebrity, original Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt revealed that she had paid off her parents' mortgage with her earnings, but this was most likely due to her deals and endorsements than her Gogglebox salary.

Sandra Martin also told the Mail On Sunday, "I paid tax on an income of £100,000. In fact, ever since I started doing Gogglebox in 2012, I have earned around £100,000 every year."

