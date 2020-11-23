Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui defends himself in fan exchange All's well that ends well!

Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui defended himself on Twitter after discussing politics on the social media platform, only to be challenged by one of his followers.

MORE: Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr gets quizzed by fans about his mystery wedding ring

Posting about the Priti Patel bullying enquiry, he wrote: "How a minister can claim that swearing and bullying staff which understandably causes major upset to them was not intentional? So what was the intention to make them laugh? #poppycock."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are David and Victoria the new Giles and Mary?

One of his followers replied: "Did, it's the old saying, 'It takes one to know one'!" Confused, Sid replied: "Yes I know the saying but what’s that got to do with this and who is Did? How many you had tonight Kay?"

However, all ended well in the light-hearted exchange, and she replied: "Worse than that, Sid, I don't drink! Misread the tweet. Dementia on the way!" Sid graciously responded: "It’s ok Kay was just joking with you no worries."

Sid with his wife and granddaughter

Sid is very close to his three sons, Umar, Baasit and Raza, and the Derby-based will often share their thoughts and snaps of their home life on social media.

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

MORE: Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley share throwback from their wedding day

MORE: Gogglebox star Lee Riley shares very rare photo of his partner Steve

Fans of Gogglebox have been loving seeing him back on the show after he was forced to miss the previous series due to lockdown restrictions.

The star tweeted about his return to the show, writing: "I am blown away with beautiful messages of well wishes & welcome back to join #GOGGLEBOX. I am truly touched thank you so much."

The Siddiquis are firm fan favourites on the show

Sid also recently had fans in stitches after taking his two cats out for walkies. Sharing snaps in September, the TV personality captioned the photos: "Walkies? This can only happen at Siddiquis." One fan wrote: "They do NOT look impressed," while another added: "Doesn’t only happen at your place. We took our cat Chloe out on a lead at our place in London. She got so many admirers."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.