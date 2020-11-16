Hugh Grant has been watching Gogglebox stars watch The Undoing - and he has some thoughts The Notting Hill star sang the show's praises on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Gogglebox stars were delighted to see that Hugh Grant had referenced their reactions to his new show, and The Undoing, while on a US chat show.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hugh asked Stephen: "Do you have Gogglebox in America? We have a show here where people watch TV shows and it's very funny.

"They're real people and I've been watching them watch our show and I've particularly enjoyed their reaction to me having sex with this hot mother than going home and having sex with my wife, Nicole." He then quoted one of the more risqué comments from Ellie and Izzi from the episode, causing Stephen to burst out laughing.

Ellie and Izzi discussed The Undoing on Gogglebox

One of the show's fan favourites, Sid Siddiqui, shared the brilliant clip, writing: "It's only #Goggleboxers that can make cheeky comments about such superstars and get a hearty laugh from them in return that’s magic of #Gogglebox."

Fans were quick to agree, with one writing: "You, your family & the rest of the #Gogglebox team make up an elite group of tv viewers that makes the best tv on a Friday evening... Respect for keeping your fans entertained during this pandemic." Another viewer added: "Gogglebox is getting famous all over the place. Flippin LOVE everyone who is on it. My sister and I have never missed an episode. Hi to everyone from British Columbia, Canada."

The Malone family also discussed the brilliant moment, writing: "Oh wow Hugh Grant watches Gogglebox! @ellieandizzi you must be buzzing!"

The Undoing follows married couple Grace and Jonathan, played by Nicole Kidman and of course, Hugh Grant, as they find themselves at the centre of a murder investigation when a young mother that Jonathan has been having an affair with is murdered.

