Gogglebox star Jenny and Lee have had their followers in hysterics on Instagram while debating whether it is okay to dunk toast in tea.

Sharing a screenshot of the pair on the Channel 4 show, in which Lee dunks a slice of toast into his tea while Jenny looks on in disgust, Lee wrote: "Who dunks toast in tea like me, is it right or wrong, Jenny thinks it’s disgusting. Who’s side are you on?"

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I definitely agree with Jenny, that’s just not nice Lee," while another added: "Team Lee, it’s lovely." A third person wrote: "It’s amazing, cup a tea with milk and two sugars and toast with lots of butter." What do you think?

Lee and Jenny recently surprised fans by talking to a third person out of the camera shot while filming, who turned out to be Lee's partner of 26 years, Steve. Viewers took to Twitter to express their surprise, with one writing: "And there I was thinking it would just be me and the fella, in shock, bellowing WHO IS STEVEN?! Thank you Twitter for making me feel less of a weirdo."

Do you dunk your toast in tea?

Another wrote: "Get Steven on-camera... intrigued by this enigma!" The pair then tweeted a photo of themselves with Steven to introduce him to his new fans.

Lee and Steven were separated during the lockdown in March as Steve resides in Cyprus, but were thankfully reunited in August when Lee went to visit him on holiday. Sharing a photo of them on holiday in Cyprus, Steve wrote: "Never tire of this peaceful and chilled idyllic hideaway thanks for a fabulous time Lee Riley, safe journey back to Blighty."

The pair were also forced to part ways as Lee self-isolated with Jenny to film the Channel 4 series ahead of its return in September before Steve joined them in Hull.

Sharing a photo of himself with Jenny and Lee from Jenny's caravan, he wrote: "From sunny Cyprus to wet and miserable Hull. Very happy to be reunited with my better half and so good to see my dear friend Jenny #fridayfilming #gogglebox #happydays #holidays."

