Shirley Ballas forced to miss appearance on Strictly It Takes Two – find out why The judge was due to appear on Wednesday night's episode

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas was forced to miss out on an appearance on spin-off show It Takes Two on Wednesday evening.

The ballroom professional was due to appear alongside judge Motsi Mabuse but was noticeably absent after being stuck in "horrendous" traffic.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec stun fans with very racy photo

The BBC Two show's host Zoe Ball explained the situation at the end the show, telling viewers: "Shirley was meant to be here, but she's stuck in traffic, she's absolutely gutted not to be here. We would Zoom her in…" adding: "We send her love and we will get her on the show soonish."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anton du Beke tells Shirley Ballas what he thinks of Motsi's return to show

Shirley also took to her Instagram stories to inform her followers that she may have to miss out on the nightly programme. The head judge explained: "We've been sat in the car for two and a half hours and the traffic is not moving. I'm desperately, desperately sorry if I don't make it, but we're trying."

MORE: Anton du Beke tells Shirley Ballas what he really thinks about giving up his judging seat

MORE: Motsi Mabuse melts hearts with rare photo of husband Evgenij ahead of Strictly return

MORE: Shirley Ballas reveals secret injury that's causing 'immense pain'

Shirley was due to appear on It Takes Two alongside fellow judge Motsi

Luckily, Zoe was able to speak to Motsi Mabuse during the programme to get her expert knowledge and comments on last week's show and this weekend's musicals week. Motsi, who had to miss two episodes of the ballroom competition recently due to quarantine restrictions, was singing Maisie Smith's praises ahead of her Jive this weekend to Little Shop of Horrors.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec confesses to making mistakes after exit with Clara Amfo

"Well you know what, for me she is the most musical dancer on this dancefloor and jive is a brilliant dance to show that musicality. She's so technically sound," she told Zoe.

"I think [the jive] gives her the opportunity to show even more of her talent and what she can put on the dancefloor. What I love about her, it's so easy, she just lets go when she's on the floor, and there's a glow you just can't define, I enjoy watching her. I'm looking forward to just chilling and saying, go, go!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.