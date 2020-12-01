Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec confesses to making mistakes after exit with Clara Amfo They were the fifth pair to be voted off

Aljaz Skorjanec has confessed he forgot a part of his dance routine with celebrity partner Clara Amfo after their surprise departure on Sunday's Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair were in the dance-off with Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer following their Jive to Tina Turner's River Deep Mountain High. The routine itself scored 19 out of 30 on Saturday night.

WATCH: The moment Aljaz Skorjanec and Clara Amfo left Strictly

Speaking with host Zoe Ball on Monday, Aljaz blamed himself for their exit. "All I was doing was counting in my head, making sure the next beat we did was bang on the music because we needed to do the steps to the specific part of the song," he said. "I was counting in my head the whole way through, just making sure we picked up at the right moment."

Defending the Radio 1 DJ, the professional dancer explained: "At the end, because there was a side-by-side section, I just gently graced the words [of the song] to [Clara] and that was it.

"I didn't know either any more what was going on," he added, to which Zoe asked: "So neither of you knew what’s going on at that point?" Flustered, both Aljaz and Clara shook their heads.

The pair danced the Jive to Tina Turner's River Deep Mountain High

After the dance-off, Clara had nothing but great things to say about her time in the competition. "I've had the best time ever, the best time ever and got a new friend for life," she revealed. "I've loved it, it's one of the best things I've ever ever done, it's been a dream come true."

Aljaz was full of praise for his partner, gushing: "You are a dream to be around, you’re a beautiful girl inside out. I hope that people at home got to see that. This series has been so special and it's only because of you, thank you so much. I'm going to miss dancing with you."

