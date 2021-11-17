Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec look so loved up in racy throwback photo The couple have been happily married since 2017

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are no strangers to PDA and have posted some seriously saucy photos in the past. In December last year, the couple posted a racy snap to celebrate the festive period - and we just can’t get enough of it!

MORE: Take a tour around Janette and Aljaz's very chic home

The image shows the Strictly stars posing together in front of an open fire, with Janette sitting on her topless husband's lap and smiling as the couple lean into one another. The pair are covered in a soft faux fur rug. Captioning the professional photo, Janette, 37, wrote: "Oh the weather outside is frightful, and the fire is so delightful #December #ChristmasTime."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec has cute tribute to wife Janette Manrara

The couple have been happily married since 2017, having met at a dance studio 13 years before. Professional dancer Aljaz recently revealed the secrets behind his marriage to the It Takes Two presenter. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, he said: "Our marriage works so well because of communication. We talk about everything and anything."

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara diet confession is totally bananas

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec opens up about his ongoing health struggle

The Strictly star also revealed that their "amazing communication" has played a huge part in their successful relationship. He said: "We've had it from day one. We also have incredible mutual respect for one another and just being each other's support system through thick and thin especially in the industry that we're a part of is so important."

Janette shared a racy photo of the couple on Instagram

After spending 77 days apart due to the lockdown and rehearsals for the BBC dancing show, the couple previously spoke about how time apart has brought them closer than ever and has helped them make important decisions about their future.

Janette revealed: "We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017

Aljaz also opened up about his ongoing struggle with psoriasis and recently spoke about how his wife has been a "huge support" to him. He said: "I'm as happy as I ever dreamt that I could be and I'm so grateful for her understanding my skin condition - she never made me feel like it would be any more of an issue than I think it is."

"Janette always makes me feel better. Honestly? She is a huge support."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.