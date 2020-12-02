Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have lived much of their life in the spotlight, and as such are able to provide an enviable lifestyle for their two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Phoebe. But the celebrity couple have taken great steps to ensure they keep their children grounded, with Strictly star Tess admitting she would hate to have "a spoilt brat".

Tess, 51, opened up about her and Vernon's approach to parenting in a 2019 interview with You magazine, and revealed how they are able to maintain their daughters' modest outlook.

WATCH: Tess Daly gives a tour of her family kitchen

"You can't make their life too easy because you remove their will to succeed," the TV star shared. "I'd hate to have a spoilt brat – I'd think I hadn't done my job properly. I want them to be appreciative."

She continued: "Right now, we're setting up a pocket money system with my eldest. We're doing rewards and we've explained that we can't buy her everything."

Tess and Vernon, 46, also limit the amount of time their daughters spend on technology. In a previous interview with Made for Mums, Tess explained: "I won't let my daughters go on screens at least half an hour before bed because I think it stimulates them a little bit.

"And if my 10-year-old is Googling or looking on YouTube then she's got to do it in a room where we're present. We've put all the child safety settings in place, but you still can't predict what might turn up on a YouTube or Google search."

Tess, Phoebe and Amber are currently cheering Vernon on as he competes in I'm A Celebrity, and to celebrate the start of the series, Tess shared an incredibly rare family photo with fans. She has also spoken about her daughters' reaction to seeing their dad on screen.

The star recently told Lorraine: "Well, they love it. Phoebe, our sixteen-year-old, watches it every night with me. Amber, who is 11, isn't allowed to stay up that late because obviously it is school nights a lot of the time.

"On a Friday night she is allowed to, so she did see it when he said 'hello'. I looked at their faces and they just lit up. They miss him, they haven't seen him for four and a half weeks now because they were isolating for two weeks before going in."

Tess added: "It feels like he has been away forever. I think about him every moment of every day and I watch him every night. He is doing brilliantly and it's lovely watching him but it's nerve-wracking, it really is. I worry about him being cold, about him not eating…"

