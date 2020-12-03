I'm a Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher's schooldays snap with Tom revealed - and they look so young! The couple now share three children

I'm a Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher is a favourite to win the hit reality show - and is being cheered along by her husband, McFly star Tom Fletcher!

The childhood sweethearts met when they were just 13 at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, and Tom shared a video in a YouTube vlog back in 2017 - check out how young they both look!

The pair met each other when they were 13

The couple shared three children, Buzz, Buddy and Max, who Tom has been taking care of during Giovanna's stint in the Welsh castle.

Tom has recently opened up about Giovanna on The Daily Drop, saying: "We’re doing alright, we miss mumma obviously, but we’re doing good, very proud."

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher shocks fellow campmates with first kiss story

Speaking about her now being the only woman in the Welsh castle, he continued: "I guess she’s kind of in her element, she’s swapped a house full of boys for a castle full of boys. She’ll get on fine, it’s what she’s used to."

He also revealed their three children's reaction to seeing their mum on the show, saying: "Watching the boys watch their mum is the most incredible thing. They’re so excited to see her, they love watching everyone getting covered in bugs. From a kids’ perspective, it’s such an exciting show and seeing their mum go through that, she’s their hero now, if she wasn’t already. It’s amazing."

Tom has been taking care of their three children

He hinted that they may also be renewing their vows after it was discussed at the castle, telling the MailOnline: "Vernon has put me in it with renewing vows, I don't think I could compete with his story so I'll need to start planning now. We've been married around eight years now, so maybe around the ten-year mark."

