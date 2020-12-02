Viewers had hilarious response to I'm A Celebrity campmates in the pub Many were feeling envious…

Tuesday evening's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! sparked a huge response from viewers at home as they watched the campmates enjoy a fun-filled evening at the Gwrych Castle pub!

After Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay successfully completed the trial, winning the team eight pub grub meals, the remaining campmates headed straight for the bar. But fans watching at home were feeling rather envious while watching their jubilant evening of drinking, food and even karaoke.

Social media was flooded with hilarious comments and memes from viewers. One person joked: "It's a bad day when the contestants of @imacelebrity have a better social life than you #imacelebrity #lockdown #karaoke #pub."

The campmates enjoyed a night a the castle pub

A second person quipped: "Not at all bitter that the celebs get to go to a pub #ImACelebrity." While a third tweeted: "SO jealous that there was a Christmas party, in a pub, with karaoke serious #fomo right here #imacelebrity."

Many took to Twitter to share their views

Last night's episode also saw the end of Beverley Callard and Victoria Derbyshire's time in the castle before they left on Monday's live segment of the show. At the end of Tuesday's episode, singer Russell Watson and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer wave goodbye to their fellow campmates as they were voted out of the competition.

Fans had hilarious reactions while watching

After Ant and Dec announced the news, the two made their way out of the castle. Jessica said of her time in the show: "It's all gone so quickly. It's been a very emotional rollercoaster. I feel like I've given it my all, my main thing was I just never wanted to quit. I am a bit of a scaredy cat but I'm just really proud that I didn't quit."

Viewers were sharing funny gifs and memes on social media

Russell said of his I'm A Celeb experience: "It felt difficult going in late cause you feel like everybody's kind of established their relationships in there. But, no, they welcomed us in straight away and it just felt like home."

