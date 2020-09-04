Carol McGiffin took to Instagram on Thursday to post a throwback photo of herself when she was 28 years old.

Donning a black swimsuit and enjoying a beer, the now 60-year-old looked sensational in the snap, which was taken in St Tropez.

WATCH: The Loose Women team surprise Carol on her birthday

Alongside the image, the Loose Women star penned a lengthy caption, explaining that the photographs were taken during her first trip to the swanky holiday destination, and revealed that she still has that black swimsuit!

"I still have that swimsuit! It was a two-piece by John Galliano @jgalliano and is in my dressing up box," Carol wrote.

Carol at 28!

It wasn't long before fans flooded the comment section of the presenter's post, with many noting that Carol looks even better with age!

"Looking fantastic and still do now even more," wrote one, "And still looking as fab... if not better tbh," another commented, with a third adding: "You look even better now!"

Carol appeared to have been having a blast!

Carol's full caption read: "Throwback Thursday. Often used as an excuse to post pictures that get a lot of ‘ooh you look fabulous’ type comments. Well, tonight Matthew I’m going to be one of those people!

"But the difference is, I already know I look fabulous in these pics and it’s because I was TWENTY EIGHT years old!

"And what’s more I STILL HAVE THAT SWIMSUIT! It was a two-piece by John Galliano @jgalliano and is in my dressing up box.

"The pics were taken on my first trip to St Tropez and Port Grimaud in 1988. Bloody hell, thirty-two years ago, and when I went there recently I stood on that pier and thought it looked familiar.... but it didn’t click. Brilliant memories brought back by photographs again."

