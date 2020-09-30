Saira Khan has taken to Instagram to blast Channel 5 over an "absolutely disgusting" mistake on their website. The Loose Women star shared a screenshot promoting her new show, In Therapy – but instead of using a photo of Saira, it was accompanied by a picture of Emmerdale actress Claire King.

The outraged TV panellist wrote: "This is absolutely disgusting and an offence. @channel5_tv you have put the incorrect photo against my name on your website highlighting my very deep and personal In Therapy show, which was shown last night on the Channel.

"This is clumsy and very embarrassing. Please correct this mistake immediately."

Saira, 50, continued: "You managed to get all the other celebrities names and faces aligned. The one woman of colour on the show and you [expletive] it up.

Saira shared a screenshot on her Instagram page

"I bring colour into this debate, because when you have seen and been a victim of blatant racism, discrimination and ignorance in the media industry based on the colour of your skin, THESE kind of mistakes do not sit lightly. They feed into your insecurities, your self-worth, your confidence and self-belief.

"This has happened to me so many times, I get called the wrong name, accidentally missed of, mixed up with other Asian celebrities because we look the same!

The Loose Women star shares two children with husband Steve

"Stop these 'accidental mistakes' until you go through the continual embarrassment - you can never appreciate or understand my upset and disappointment.

"For those of you using my mention of 'colour' stop looking to say I'm using RACE as a weapon! Try and understand why this mistake would anger someone who had repeatedly had to put up with these 'mistakes'. Very, very disappointed!"

The mother-of-two received an outpouring of support from her fans, with one writing: "Absolutely unacceptable but happens too frequently." A second added: "Totally agree – unacceptable," and a third remarked: "This happens all the time. Sorry Saira that you have been subjected to this, poor poor form on that channel."

