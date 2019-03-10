Loose Women's Kaye Adams speaks out after argument with Jane Moore The two panellists had a heated debate on Friday's show

On Friday's episode of Loose Women, panellists Kaye Adams and Jane Moore had a heated debate over their views on childhood obesity, which led to anchor Andrea McLean stepping in to break up their disagreement. The pair had contrasting opinions about the topic in hand, with Kaye arguing that parents weren't to blame if their four-year-old children were obese, while Jane firmly believing that they were. However, while the pair were certainly not impressed with each other in the heat of the moment, they soon made up again. Kaye took to Instagram after the show to reassure viewers that they were still good friends.

Loose Women's Jane Moore and Kaye Adams after their heated debate

The TV presenter shared a photo of herself with Jane and Andrea, and wrote: "So this is us AFTER today’s rather fiery @loosewomen. I think poor @brendaemusic was lying down in a darkened room. To be 100% honest, I am annoyed at myself for losing the rag a bit. ⁣There’s no point in passionately arguing for something if you end up alienating people. @janepmoore and I have been friends for 20 years and disagree on many things but she is still one of my favourite people and if trouble came calling, I know I could count on her support. ⁣As the saying goes ‘ that’s what friends are for’ x⁣." Fans were quick to respond to Kaye's post, with one writing: "It's what I love about Loose Women," while another said: "It wasn’t a cat fight, it was two very strong women with different opinions. Was good to watch and passionate."

MORE: Meghan Markle reveals her and Prince Harry's wish for the royal baby

The Loose Women panel are great friends

It's safe to say that the Loose Women panel all get on extremely well and respect each others different opinions. Kaye is especially close to panellist Nadia Sawalha, and the pair even have their own joint Instagram page and YouTube channel. The panel even go on holiday together. Last year, a group of the women went on holiday together to Ibiza, including Jane, Andrea and Kaye. During an interview with HELLO!, Andrea opened up about one of their nights out together during the trip. She said: "Half the team of Loose Women went - sorry ITV! People were bunking in, sharing rooms, it was a retreat - but it was our level of retreat, and we were allowed to have wine at night!"

READ: Eamonn Holmes organises surprise party for son - but it doesn't go to plan!

Of the night out, Andrea revealed: "It was really, really fun. We went late night shopping as you do [on holiday], but some of us didn't need to buy anything so we went to find a cocktail bar. We then texted everyone to tell them to come there when they were done. Fast forward two hours later and we were dancing and all of this stuff. And then it got to around 10pm, and we all decided that it was time to go to bed, so we went to a petrol station, got some crisps, and were asleep by midnight!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.