Escape to the Chateau fans have high praise for Dick and Angel Strawbridge after latest episode

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's latest series of Channel 4 programme Escape to the Chateau has proved hugely popular with fans.

The new series, which began last month, has seen the family-of-four take undertake fantastic new transformations in their home but viewers of the show are now praising the Strawbridges for another reason.

Taking to Twitter after Sunday's episode, plenty were quick to comment on the heartwarming family moments on the show.

One viewer wrote: "Oh my goodness, I've always lived by the expression 'What's for you won't for by you!' Passed down by my great grannie and I very much believe in that too. So nice to hear you say that to your children another lovely evening of #EscapeToTheChateau."

A second fan also praised the Strawbridge family for getting children involved in the work around the house. They tweeted: "Dick and Angel [are] such a great team, soon the children will be able to [do] lots more too, although they are very helpful for their age. Great TV."

Dick and Angel Strawbridge with their children Arthur and Dorothy

A third fan commented on the children's cooking skills: "Dick & Angel I just finished watching tonight's programme loved it as always, your family is amazing. Your children are so lucky having all that space and having grandparents teaching them cooking etc. Love it!"

It seems that Dick and Angel are keen to pass down their love of Chateau life to Arthur and Dorothy. Speaking recently to Essence magazine, the husband and wife said: "They have the best playground imaginable! They appreciate good food and where it comes from. They get to meet interesting people from different countries, though mainly English and French."

Angel added: "As they are involved in all aspects of our life, they learn a lot, from doing crafts with Angel to gardening and cooking with Dick. Hopefully, they will pass what they are learning now on to their children."

