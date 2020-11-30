Meet Escape to the Chateau DIY stars Clive, Karen and Abbie The family showcased their journey on the Channel 4 show

Escape to the Chateau: DIY is escapism TV at its finest. The Channel 4 show, which is a spin-off from the original show starring Dick and Angel Strawbridge, sees a number of families document their adventures from the UK to chateau-living in the beautiful French countryside.

One of the families that took part in the show last year, was University student Abbie and her parents Clive and Karen. Find out about their journey below...

Escape to the Chateau's Clive, Karen and Abbie bio

IT consultant Clive and wife Karen had always dreamed of living in France. After taking their daughter, 21-year-old daughter Abbie, on multiple holidays in France over the course of her childhood, they decided to make their dream a reality.

The family, who owned a holiday cottage in Normandy for eight years, visited their now home, Chateau du Doux, in 2008 and bought the property a year later. Since then, the family haven't looked back.

The family moved into their Chateau in 2009

Escape to the Chateau's Clive, Karen and Abbie journey to France

At just ten years old, Abbie moved into her new home in Corrèze and still lives there full-time 11 years later. Her parents stay during peak season to help run the venue, which provides bed and breakfast accommodation as well as wedding services, but are hoping to move permanently also.

Speaking to Complete France about their journey, Abbie explained: "I remember my dad saying, 'It's magnificent, gotta have it' and I remember my mum raising her eyebrows in disbelief but here we are all the same! I [then] remember going back to view the Château with an estate agent, I was only ten at the time and I remember all of the shutters were closed and it was dark inside."

Karen and Abbie met with Angel Strawbridge

Escape to the Chateau's Clive, Karen and Abbie on the show

Abbie spoke candidly about what it was like for the family to work alongside the Strawbridge family. Angel was on hand during filming to help the family create a rustic bar from old barrels, as well as offer key advice on hosting events. "My mum and I travelled eight hours north to meet Angel," she began.

"She was delightful and it was very helpful to speak to someone who also organises weddings. It was great to be able to exchange experiences and receive her advice."

