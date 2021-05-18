Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge makes surprising confession about his children The family are renovating a chateau in France

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has opened up about his two children, Dorothy and Arthur, while chatting to his fans on Twitter.

Back in November 2020, one follower tweeted him: "Kids are growing up,I assume they are already showing up their parents with their language skills?" Dick jokily replied, writing: "They are completely bilingual- so yes!"

The family live in France and are renovating their dream home, the 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne. Fans were quick to praise the youngsters on their language skills, with one writing: "It is such a joy for children to be able to switch languages without thought - I remember when they started school and knew little French.

"Bet it only took a couple of months for them to be able to converse fluently with their friends! Such a boon in later life- I know!" Another added: "My boys are trilingual, and used to change their language to chat to each other if they didn't want other people (teachers and girls mostly) to understand them!"

Arthur and Dorothy speak French fluently

Dick and Angel recently opened up to Essence magazine about their idyllic life as a family of four, saying: "They have the best playground imaginable! They appreciate good food and where it comes from. They get to meet interesting people from different countries, though mainly English and French."

She continued: "As they are involved in all aspects of our life, they learn a lot, from doing crafts with Angel to gardening and cooking with Dick. Hopefully, they will pass what they are learning now on to their children."

Chatting about their renovations, they added while on Lorraine: "It's very comfortable and we've got a lot more projects to do, but this is our life, this is where we are. The idea of moving we can't even think [about], this is where we want to be forever. We're having a ball as a family."

