Discover Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge's £280k castle – with a moat

It has been seven years since Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge purchased their 19th-century home, Chateau de la Motte Husson – and what a transformation they have made!

Located in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France, the property had stood empty for 40 years with no electricity, heating or running water when they snapped it up for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015. Now, it boasts 45 rooms with stunning vintage interiors, a moat, 12 acres of grounds, a home for Angel's parents to live on-site too, and The Orangery, which acts as a stunning wedding venue. In fact, it actually hosted Dick and Angel's own nuptials which took place during the first series. Discover more about the Strawbridge clan and their home in the clip below...

After putting so much time and effort into the renovations, Dick told HELLO! last year they have no plans to move. "I've got no intention of going anywhere," says Dick, "I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving." Keep scrolling to see inside..

The entrance hall

Posting a family photo, Dick, Angel and their two children Arthur and Dorothy stood with their backs to the camera in their vast hallway. A set of engraved wooden doors stood open, leading out to the gardens, while windows stood on either side with wooden panelling surrounding them. Two wooden side tables lined each wall, topped with colourful indoor plants, while a series of delicate butterfly ornaments had been placed on one wall.

The library

The couple showed off their unique turret library in an Instagram photo taken from the doorway, revealing a glimpse of the circular space which is filled with shelves brimming with books. The wooden panelling has been painted in a pastel blue shade and there is also statement wallpaper and patterned flooring. There is a regal-looking chair and a side table making it the perfect place to sit and read.

The turret room

Dick and Angel have a very unique property

Another glimpse inside the walls of the chateau revealed what the couple have done with one of the turret rooms. They have utilised the uniquely proportioned space by creating a small sitting area. A bright blue tub chair with cosy throw faces towards the windows and there is a mini circular side table with just enough room for a book and a cuppa. The most unusual feature, though, has to be the statement stencilling around the room which brings the outside in with lovely foliage patterns.

The bathrooms

Dick and Angel's bathroom even has an armchair

Angel and Dick have multiple bathrooms inside their glorious residence – and each one has its own personality, after Angel carefully considered each design to make them a total sanctuary.

On their Instagram feed, they revealed one of the chateau's bathrooms to include a vintage free-standing bath which has been decked out with complementing antique accessories – there is a stack of vintage suitcases alongside the tub and a striking rug on the floor. There is also a very unique feature of an armchair in the room, alongside the sink – ideal for anyone who wants to sit awhile in this calming space. Plants have been cleverly used here by Angel and Dick to bring more colour and interest to the room.

The workshop

The couple spend a lot of their time decorating

The family gave a look inside Dick's much-used workshop with this super-cute family snap. Behind them, followers could admire their very abundant collection of workshop tools. Fans of the show will know that these get regular use with Dick's many projects.

The garden

The chateau has 12 acres of grounds

Showing off the exterior of the 19th-century castle, the Escape to the Chateau stars took to the garden of their property to capture the Walled Garden, which is a patch of greenery surrounded by tall stone walls. In the background, the chateau's turrets can be seen towering over the scenery.

Elshwhere in the grounds, The Orangery has been transformed into an idyllic setting to host wedding breakfasts, while the dual staircase at the entrance to the chateau provides the perfect backdrop for outdoor wedding ceremonies, many of which have featured on the Channel 4 show.

Dick and Angel bought their chateau for £280,000

Writing on the couple's website about their first months at the property, Dick explained: "Quite simply, the work we had to do before we could move in came down to safety, followed by the minimum needed to live with, just enough comfort to be a step above camping. After that we could see about a cunning plan to have enough space restored to get married and have a party – all in ten months."

The extension

The 45-bedroom chateau is also home to a jaw-dropping extension in the form of a 'winter garden' on stilts. This beautiful addition comes ahead of their popular Channel 4 show coming to an end.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a few photos to showcase their stunning remodelled home. The extension features ornate floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking their picturesque lake. The space features traditional black and white tiles and a selection of quirky furniture, as well as a leafy plant perched on a wooden stool.

The pantry

Dick Strawbridge is the proud owner of a snug pantry that houses an array of condiments spanning jams to pickled vegetables. The room features wooden shelves and a colourful supply of snacks which are lined with pistachio walls and floral artworks.

