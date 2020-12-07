Fans saying same thing about Netflix's Selena: The Series Are you watching the new show?

The highly-anticipated new show, Selena: The Series, landed on Netflix last week and many fans were eager to get started on the nine episodes.

The show tells the story of Selena Quintanilla, who rose to fame with her iconic Tejano music and infectious personality and style.

It seems that fans are already hooked by the story of Selena, who was tragically murdered in 1995, and took to social media to express their praise, and many were enjoying the nostalgic element of the show.

WATCH: Netflix official trailer for Selena: The Series

One person tweeted: "I enjoyed watching #selena today and the soundtrack brought back great memories! Thank you #Netflix."

A second echoed this, adding: "I just finished the new #Selena series on @netflix. Talk about a trip back in time! I love how well it was produced and the emotions that it brought up. Like most, I didn't know Selena personally but felt such a connection to her and her music. Great show!"

Meanwhile, a third also had high praise for the series. "I highly recommend everyone watching #Selena: The Series on #Netflix. As a Selena fan, I had my doubts but I have learned so many things about her that I didn't know before. It's a good, clean and wholesome series for the whole family to watch! 5 stars!"

Fans are loving the new series on Netflix

The Grammy award-winning singer was tragically shot and killed just two weeks before her 24th birthday in March 1995. The crime was committed by Yolanda Saldívar, who was a former close friend and employee of the star.

The official synopsis for the new series reads: "Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together."

